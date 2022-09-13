APC National Youth Leader Dayo Israel reacts after being called out for allegedly filling up positions in the party with Yoruba youths

All Progressives Congress National Youth Leader Dayo Israel has reacted to being called out for allegedly filling up positions in the party with Yoruba youths.

Facebook user, Abdullahi Sani who shared a list showing those on APC’s digital media committee, wrote;

50 out of 66 Members of the Digital Media Committee of APC are Yorubas.

Promise Emmanuel, a media aide to Kogi Deputy Governor Edward Onoja also wrote;

I am shocked Abdullahi O Haruna Haruspice and King Raji aren’t on the list of APC Digital Media team released by that Lagos APC national Youth Leader. The only thing I have to say is that he met many in the party, he won’t boot them out. If anyone complains of Fulanization, the younger generation should not take us to the season of Yorubanization. This isn’t what Asiwaju who had produced the likes of Joe Ibokwe and others stands for.

A Pro-APC Facebook page, Buharist Reporters also wrote;