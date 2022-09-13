INEC delists 1,126,359 invalid registrants

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has delisted 1,126,359 out of the 2,523,458 fresh registrants that registered between June 28, 2021, and January 14, 2022.

Addressing newsmen on Monday night September 12, in Abuja, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye said cleaning up of the register of voters using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) is ongoing since the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on 31st July 2022.

He said;