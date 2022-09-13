Lokoja-based singer and two others bag 20-years jail term for fraud

Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has convicted and sentenced a Lokoja-born musician, Onojah Emmanuel Samuel, and two others to 20 years imprisonment for offenses bordering on cybercrime.

Samuel was convicted on Monday, September 12, 2022 alongside Victor Atsumbe Kadiyamo, and Jejelowo Segun, after pleading guilty to separate count charges, bordering on internet fraud. They were arraigned by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The charge against Samuel reads: