Media personality, Zainab Balogun shares testimony after new scan shows an ovarian cyst she discovered earlier in the year, had disappeared days before she was supposed to have surgery to remove an ovary (video)





Media personality, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, has taken to her Instagram page to share a powerful testimony of how an ovarian cyst miraculously disappeared from her body days before she was supposed to have surgery to remove an ovary.

In the video shared, Zainab said in 2020 she discovered that she had two Ovarian cyst and had to undergo surgery. She said she was later diagnosed with stage three endometriosis. In 2022, the cyst came back ”stronger” on her left Ovary.

Zainab who got married to an airline boss, Dikko Nwachukwu in 2018, said she was advised to undergo surgery to remove the left ovary and the left cyst so as to protect the right one in order to freeze her eggs.

”I was like God by April I don’t want to see this cyst in my body. I want something new. April came and the cyst had reduced inside and I said God I am grateful, I receive it but this healing is not complete. The surgery was scheduled for on the 4th of July. On the first of July I went to do my…





Source: Linda Ikeji