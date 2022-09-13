Nigerian youth football coach who abused seven teenage boys in UK is jailed for 15 years

A self-appointed Nigerian football coach who was found guilty of abusing his position by sexually assaulting seven teenage boys has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.

35-year-old Emmanuel Igwebuike was also given a lifelong sexual harm prevention order and will also be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The Inner London Crown Court sentenced him after the same court found him guilty in April of 22 counts of sexual assault following a five-week trial.

His victims who were aged between 14 and 18 years at the time the offences were committed between June 2019 and April 2021. The sexual assaults were said to have taken place at his former addresses in Lambeth and Putney, as well as at a hotel in Birmingham.

Several allegations naming Igwebuike were made to the police on June 15, 2021, 15 days before he was arrested by officers from the complex investigation team and the central specialist crime command.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Igwebuike was at…