Pete Davidson recreates Kanye West’s Met Gala look at Emmys 2022

Comedian Pete Davidson turned up for the 2022 Emmys to present the award for Best Comedy Series, by dressing in a low-key outfit that has a major place in ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian‘s past.

The 28-year-old comedian wore a gray Dickies “Eisenhower” jacket ($60) with matching gray pants and white sunglasses, an outfit nearly identical to one previously worn by Kanye West, 45, while accompanying then-wife Kardashian to the “Camp”-themed Met Gala in 2019.

Kanye wore the outfit at the time to draw attention away from himself and toward Kim, whose wet-looking Thierry Mugler dress and waist-whittling corset made her the talk of the night.

Aside from the fashion, Davidson made no mention of West – who has spent the better part of a year publicly mocking and criticizing him – amid enmity stemming from his relationship with Kardashian, 41.

The relationship between the reality star and SNL personality spanned from October of 2021 until August of…