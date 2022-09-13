Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell

A student of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi has allegedly committed suicide in the Nigeria security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) cell in Kebbi State.

According to The Nation report, the student identified as Victor Musa from Zuru local government area of the state, committed the act with a razor blade while in the custody of NSCDC.

The incident occurred around 3pm – 4pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

A source hinted Musa was taken to the NSCDC cell on Saturday night for alleged involvement in drug abuse.

The Diploma student was said to have laid hands on a razor blade with which he cut himself to death.

The student was confirmed dead at memorial hospital Birnin Kebbi around 3pm – 4pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has condemned the incident and demanded for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

The union in a statement signed by its National PRO, Giwa Yisa Temitope, accused NSCDC…