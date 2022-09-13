School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi

A 25-year-old school teacher, Sirajo Ahmed, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 7-year-old pupil in Alkeri, Bauchi State.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, September 12, 2022, said the suspect lured the minor into his office in the school and defiled her.

“On 06/09/2022 at about 0930hrs a team of detectives attached to Alkaleri Divisional Police Headquarters arrested one Sirajo Ahmed ‘m’ aged 25yrs of Royal Science Academic Alkaleri, for defiling a 7yrs-old pupil,” the statement read.

“Information receipt by the Division indicates that on 13/08/2022 at about 1000hrs one Sirajo Ahmad ‘m’ aged 25yrs of Unguwan Ajiya Alkaleri, who is a classroom teacher at Royal Science Academic School Alkaleri, deceitfully lured his 7yrs-old pupil into his office at the said school and defiled her.

“During the investigation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime,” the PPRO…