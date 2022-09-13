Super Eagles striker, Umar Sadiq suffers long-term injury, ruled out for the season after joining new club

Super Eagles and Real Sociedad striker, Umar Sadiq, has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining an ACL injury against Getafe on Sunday, September 11.

The striker was taken off the field after he suffered the injury.

A statement on the club’s official website read; “Sadiq Umar suffered a right knee sprain during the Getafe-RS match, held yesterday. After the tests carried out today on the player, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in the right leg.

“He will start physiotherapy treatment. However, he will undergo surgical treatment.”

One of Sadiq’s new teammates at Real Sociedad, Mikel Oyarzabal, is yet to return to the sideline after he suffered a similar injury during a training session back in March.

The 25-year-old, who joined Sociedad in August, has registered three goals so far this season.