ASUU Strike: Students blocking Lagos-Ibadan expressway are violating laws

The Federal Government has said that protesting members of the National Association of Nigerian students, NANS, that blocked a traffic-laden section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway are “violating” the country’s law.

On Tuesday September 13, the students disrupted the flow of traffic on the road as they staged a protest against the lingering ASUU strike.

While speaking to statehouse correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting today September 14, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) recognizes and protects citizens’ right to public protests but does not empower any Nigerian to “inflict pain and inconvenience on other people.”

He appealed for more patience from Nigerians saying that there is no alternative route in the already built-up areas.