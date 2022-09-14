Buhari to present N19.76trn 2023 budget in October

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will in the first week of October, present the proposed N19.76 trillion for the 2023 fiscal year before the National Assembly.
Gbajabiamila disclosed this while inspecting the ongoing renovation of the National Assembly complex ahead of the delivery deadline of August 2023.
The speaker also called for speedy delivery of the job, adding that quality of work must not be compromised.
He added;
“This work started in August, a few weeks behind schedule, but for a good reason. So far between August and now, giant strides have been made; you can see the whole chamber has been ripped apart, and the innovations are going to be state-of-the-art.
“We will be proud to have a chamber that matches the best standard all over the world; so I am quite impressed with the work so far.
“I would encourage them to double the pace because, as it is, this is not for the benefit of…
Source: Linda Ikeji