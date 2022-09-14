Buhari to present N19.76trn 2023 budget in October

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will in the first week of October, present the proposed N19.76 trillion for the 2023 fiscal year before the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila disclosed this while inspecting the ongoing renovation of the National Assembly complex ahead of the delivery deadline of August 2023.

The speaker also called for speedy delivery of the job, adding that quality of work must not be compromised.

He added;