DSS accuses Mamu of terrorism financing

Tukur Mamu, the Kaduna train attack negotiator has been accused by the Department of State Services of aiding and abetting acts of terrorism.

Mamu was accused of being involved in the funding of international and local terrorism, sharing information with terrorist groups, resulting in the escalation of bandit attacks in the country.

The allegation was made in an affidavit to support an ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022 and filed before Justice Nkeonye Maha of the federal high court in Abuja.

It read;