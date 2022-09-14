Governor Makinde demands PDP Chairman’s resignation

Governor Seyi Makinde has demanded the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Punch reported that he made the demand on Wednesday September 14, during PDP south-west stakeholders meeting in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

Makinde said;

“Our party wants to rescue Nigeria and our candidate is a unifier. He wants to restructure Nigeria.

“Eight years of the All Progressives Congress have left us sharply divided. The issue is we must practice what we preach. If we want to unify Nigeria, we must unify the PDP first.

“If we want to restructure Nigeria, we must have the willingness to bring inclusivity to the PDP. Do we have the capacity? The answer is a resounding yes.

“The message from the south-west PDP is that the south-west is asking that the national working committee (NWC) of the PDP should be restructured.

“We are asking the national chairman to step down so that the south will be fully included. That is…