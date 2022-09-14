I brought Amapiano music to Nigeria

Singer, Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as Mr May D, has said he was the one that introduced the amapiano genre of music to the Nigerian music industry.

Amapiano is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. It is a hybrid of deep house, jazz, and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads, and wide percussive basslines.

May D’s statement comes following the online spat between Davido and South African DJ, Maphorisa, who responded to a tweet on social media today September 14, crediting Davido for the success of amapiano in Africa and the rest of the world. According to DJ Maphorisa, the first amapiano song that had Nigerian artists on was titled ‘Sponono,’ which featured Burna Boy in 2019.

Davido responded stating that Maphorisa never liked him and he doesn’t know why.

“You’ve never liked me y? I’ve always been good to you …. Anyways! AWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY NOW!!!!!! Chu chu chu chu chu” Davido tweeted

Davido’s brother,…