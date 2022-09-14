Nigerian couple welcome their first child after 18 years of waiting

A Nigerian man, Ken Ezo and his wife, Edith have welcomed a baby girl after eighteen years of marriage.
A family member, Zino Udio Irorobeje announced the good news on Facebook and praised the man for standing strong by her sister-in-inlaw all through the years of waiting.
“18 years of waiting. 18 years of prayers!!! 18years of faith!!!! 18years of believing in God!!! 18years of mercy!!!!! 18years Patient !!! 18years of hope!!!! 18years of tries!!!! Today we stand strong because he is God. A big congratulations to my dearest Sister in-law and darling Husband, Uncle k na Man U be. Thanks so much Sir for standing strong with her and staying faithful Sir!!! Your type are rare Sir. Join my welcome our priceless Diva. Alvin welcome his baby Cousin!!!!” Irorobeje wrote
Source: Linda Ikeji