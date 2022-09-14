Rapper Diamond The Body who recently shared a nude photo of her and Burna boy reveals she has slept with at least 2000 people (video)

I laugh when some men expect that their wife has a body count of less than 15. How now? Even you, how many women have you fucked? If you are married, how many did you fuck before you settled down? Probably 30 or more and that is being conservative. Reason it. Other men are doing the same thing with women that you do not know and you will marry one of those women.. Plenty men have fucked more than 500 women. So if 500 men have fucked 500 different women, Where do you think the women are coming from? Oh, you think the women that are getting married each weekend are from a different pool or from planet Venus? Sorry to disappoint you but all of you are picking and dumping and marryimg from the same recycle bin. And since the ratio of man to woman is about 50:50, well, do the math. Your body count and that of the average woman is the same. Reason it– the same women that you are fucking and dumping are getting married every weekend. Some even invite you to their wedding. It is man…