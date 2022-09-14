Supreme Court declares Ifeanyi Odii Ebonyi PDP gubernatorial candidate

The Supreme Court on Wednesday September 14, declared Chief Ifeanyi Odii as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State.

The unanimous decision sets aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal which recognized Senator Obinna Ogba as PDP’s candidate on the grounds that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to entertain Ogba’s appeal.

The panel which was headed by Justice Amina Augie, held that the appeal marked SC/CV/ 939/2022, which Ifeanyi lodged before the apex court, was meritorious and deserved to succeed.