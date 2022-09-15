Man struck by lightning while playing video games in his living room survives with burn stripes on arms

A UK man was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by lightning while playing video games in his living room in Oxfordshire, UK.

Aiden Rowan, 33, was playin video games on his PlayStation around 10:30 p.m. last Monday, September 5, when he heard a loud crack followed by a “heavy jolting sensation.”

He recounted the incident to his Instagram followers, writing: “So, I am absolutely not one for sympathy posts, I had to share this because of how insane it is.

“[There was] a loud bang and … 5 hours at the hospital confirmed that I was STRUCK BY LIGHTNING through the open window!

“Never going to play cute cat games during a thunderstorm again. I’m fine, just very sore, hell of a headache and burn stripes down my arm.”

Ironically, when he was struck, he was playing a game called “Stray” where you control a stray cat who is lost.

Rowan told Metro: “It took about a minute to come back to my senses, I felt very, very confused. I went upstairs and asked my husband…