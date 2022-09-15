Musiliu Smith resigns as PSC chairman amid recruitment crisis

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith, has resigned from office.

PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani confirmed his resignation.

Ani said the former Inspector-General of Police retired on health grounds.

He tendered his resignation letter dated September 6, 2022, to President Muhammadu Buhari who approved it on September 12.

Smith had been travelling abroad for medical attention in the past few months.

Ani said: “Yes he resigned on his own on medical grounds and the President has accepted his resignation.”

Smith, whose tenure is scheduled to end on July 2023, served the Commission for over four years.

His resignation came amid the long disagreement between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force over the recruitment of constables.

Though the Appeal Court upheld the commission’s constitutional authority to recruit constables into the police, successive IGPs have continued to carry out recruitment exercises.

Recent moves by the…