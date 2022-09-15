R. Kelly found guilty on six counts of child pornography

R. Kelly has been found guilty of sex crimes, including producing child sexual abuse imagery and coercing minors into sex acts.

On Wednesday, September 14, the 12-person jury in the trial convicted Mr. Kelly of six out of the 13 charges brought against him.

He was found guilty of coercing three minors into criminal sexual activity and producing three child sexual abuse videos, all of which prosecutors said involved the same 14-year-old girl.

R. Kelly was acquitted of attempting to obstruct an earlier investigation into his abuse. The jury also found him not guilty of receiving child sexual abuse imagery and conspiring to receive such imagery as part of an alleged scheme to recover missing videotapes.

His two co-defendants, associates Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, were found not guilty on all charges. Jurors acquitted McDavid, a longtime Kelly business manager, who was accused of conspiring with Kelly to rig the 2008 trial. Brown, a Kelly associate for years, was…