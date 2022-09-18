Lassa fever death toll in Nigeria increases to 171

Eight additional Lassa fever infections and one death was recorded in the country between September 5 and 11, 2022, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country to 917 and 171, respectively.

The health agency which revealed that a total of 6,660 suspected cases have been reported in the country, added that 25 states had recorded at least one confirmed case across 102 local government areas.

In the new confirmed cases, Ondo accounted for 32 percent, Edo 26 percent, and Bauchi 13 percent.

