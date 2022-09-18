Social media has made people not to know their mates anymore





Actor Yul Edochie has slammed Uche Maduagwu and others giving out marriage advice after he took a second wife, Judy Austin Moghalu.

Recall that Uche Maduagwu had said that it’s wrong and insensitive for Judy to wish Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, a happy birthday on Friday September 16.

Reacting to this, Edochie addressed Madugwu as “Mr Red Bra” and “craze man” in the Instagram post he shared.

The actor who went on to reel out his achievements, asked Maduagwu who is also his colleague to decide if he’s a man or woman, have kids, raise a family, achieve some successful years in marriage before giving marriage advice.

Everybody don turn to marriage adviser for my matter.

Even mad man wey never marry na marriage adviser too.

Craze man who is yet to make up his mind wether to be a man or woman, is also giving me marriage advice. My first child is 17yrs old, in the university.

I have 4 more very handsome and intelligent children.

You, it’s not even confirmed wether your manhood fit…





Source: Linda Ikeji