Adam Levine accused of cheating on his wife and trying to name their baby after his mistress

Adam Levine allegedly cheated on his wife with an Instagram model who is now calling him out online.

 

Social media influencer, Sumner Stroh is claiming that Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had an affair with her.

 

She took to TikTok on Monday morning, September 19, to claim that they had an affair which lasted for about a year.

 

She began on TikTok: “I’m just going to rip the Band-Aid off, because I’ve re-taken this like ten times now.”

 

Referring to the singer’s wife, Stroh claimed she had an affair with a married man for “about a year,” saying: “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria’s Secret model.

 

“At the time, you know, I was young, I was naive, and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

 

Adam Levine is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Pinsloo.

 

Sumner then outed Adam by name and produced receipts to back her claims.

 

She…



