August Alsina accuses Tory Lanez of hitting him, shares a bloodied photo





August Alsina has accused Tory Lanez of rolling up on him with his goons on Saturday September 17.

He backed up the claim with a photo of him leaning up against an elevator wall with blood running down his mouth and appearing dazed. The singer who alleged Tory’s crew got the whole thing on camera, asked them to release the footage.

Alsina said he went public because he’d seen/heard Tory running his mouths to blogs and wants to get the true story out there.

He further alluded to Tory taking shots at him back in 2020 when he rapped about his relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith. He assumed that Tory didn’t like him and didn’t feel the need to pretend to be friends.

As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security nigxas, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me.

Whole time, I’m one deep. No security. Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go…





Source: Linda Ikeji