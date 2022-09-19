JAMB sets date for supplementary exam





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it would conduct a supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 67 candidates on Saturday, September 24,2022.

JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin said the supplementary exam was fixed for the candidates after reviewing the entire exercise.

“The examination is for 67 candidates who had registered for the 2022 UTME, but who could neither sit the examination nor take the just-concluded Mop-Up UTME owing to one challenge or another, to take their examination at specially-designated centres. “It would be recalled that after the 2022 UTME, the Board had reviewed the entire exercise and those candidates with biometric challenges were given the opportunity of sitting a mop-up examination. “The Board also announced that since the conduct of a mop-up examination is a stopgap measure, it would not be allowed to be a permanent feature of its calendar. Therefore,…





Source: Linda Ikeji