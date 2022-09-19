No monkeypox vaccines in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed the absence of monkeypox vaccine in the country.

The agency stated this in response to concerns that the ongoing monkeypox pandemic might become more fatal, as vaccines, treatments and tests are unavailable in much of the world, especially Africa .

A report published, last week, by The New York Times showed that African countries don’t have monkeypox vaccines, treatments and tests.

But on Sunday, September 18, the Director General, NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, said: “The NCDC has testing and genomic sequencing capacity for monkeypox at our National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Abuja. Monkeypox diagnostic capacity is also being rolled out at Central Public Health Laboratory, Lagos, a campus of the NRL, as a first step to increasing access to testing, given a large number of cases in 2022.