David Beckham shares a moving tribute to The Queen following her funeral

Football icon, David Beckham has shared a moving tribute to The Queen following her state funeral in London on Monday, September 19.

Beckham, 47, shared a photo of Her Majesty’s coffin after the service at Westminster and said ‘her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure’.

It comes after the former Manchester United star waited 13 hours in the queue on Thursday September 15, to see The Queen lie in state at Westminster Hall.

‘Our Queen is home… Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen,’ David’s post began.

‘This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational and caring leader. People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen.’

David said the nation will never forget Her Majesty’s life-long ‘devotion to duty’.

‘Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and…