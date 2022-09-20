Former PSG women player, Aminata Diallo ‘googled how to break a kneecap’ and ‘dangerous drug cocktail’ before attack on team-mate

Former PSG women player, Aminata Diallo ‘googled’ how to break a kneecap’ and a ‘dangerous drug cocktail’ in the lead up to an attack on one of her team-mates last year, it has been alleged.

This comes days after Diallo was charged with aggravated assault after being rearrested in connection with an attack on team-mate Kheira Hamraoui by two masked strangers last year.

Following a team meal on November 4, Hamraoui was travelling home as a passenger in a car driven by Diallo, before she was dragged from the car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar.

Now, a new report from the Crime Prevention Brigade of the judicial police of Versailles, extracts of which were published by French newspaper Le Parisien, claims a ‘real hatred’ developed within Diallo towards her team-mate, with one message allegedly found on her phone claiming she wished ‘them all pain’, referencing team-mates at PSG.

‘She considered her an obstacle to her own sports career,’ according to Le…