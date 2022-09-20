Inclusive Fashion Label, By Miss Richards is out to satisfy the needs of plus-size women with extremely stylish transitional pieces

By Miss Richards is an INCLUSIVE FASHION LABEL focused on Plus Sizing and extremely stylish Transitional pieces.

One By Miss Richards piece goes a long way.

Each By Miss Richards piece will greatly improve the wardrobe and confidence of any plus size fashion loving (bold & shy) woman. The label was founded to change the narrative of plus fashion pieces being dark colored, frumpy and boring.

The vision of the labels founder Mercedes Richards is for plus sized women to begin to enjoy dressing up in beautifully designed pieces made with great textiles and pleasing colors. It is her firm belief that ‘yanga is for everyone’

Shopping a By Miss Richards piece should be all fun and excitement as each piece breaks a lot of the known plus fashion rules.

The vision is to Inspire Confidence.

Target audience

Plus sized women

-Brand size guide

Uk 16-30

Dear plus fashion royals your style boost starts here!

This Yanga is for everyone!!!

We inspire confidence!!

