Present Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari’s wife, Zahra Bayero, has graduated with first class honors in Architectural Science in a UK University.

Her mother-in-law, Aisha Buhari disclosed this via her social media accounts on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

“Congratulations to Mrs. Zahra B Buhari on your graduation with First Class Honors in Architectural Science. Wishing you all the best,” the First Lady wrote.