Don’t preach hatred – CAN cautions religious leaders

Religious leaders in the country have been warned by the Christian Association of Nigeria, against preaching sermons that will further divide the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

National President of CAN, Rev Dr Daniel Okoh made the appeal during a reception dinner organised in his honour by the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), the bloc on which platform he was elected as CAN president in July.

Okoh stated that engaging in such will build a culture of hate and violence while misleading the younger generation.

He said;