Mum and daughter miraculously rescued after three days in jaguar-infested jungle

A mum and her three-year-old daughter have been rescued after spending three days lost in the wilderness in Brazil.

Ludmila Jesus da Silva, 21, and her daughter Kyara went missing after leaving on a trip from their home in Ribeirão das Neves in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on September 9.

While passing through Morada Nova de Minas, the family’s vehicle broke down while they were following a route guided by their GPS.

Firefighters later said the car broke down due to dust getting into the engine.

While waiting for help to arrive, Ludmila and Kyara got out of the car and walked towards a forest next to the road to try to get a phone signal, leaving the woman’s partner, Valter Moreira Westermann, 23, with the car.

After they failed to return, Valter looked for Ludmila and his stepdaughter and then called the emergency services when he couldn’t find them.

A search operation was launched and the missing mother and child were found by a drone three…