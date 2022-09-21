Billionaire Rapper, music producer and fashion designer, Kanye West, has denied reports that he put up his music catalogue on sale.

Billboard reported on Monday, September 19, that members of the rapper’s team “have met selectively with prospective buyers to explore what kind of valuation his song catalog could fetch,” estimating that they are seeking $175 million.

But Kanye took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to question the Billboard report that he has been quietly looking for buyers for his music catalog.

Writing on Instagram Stories, Ye said:

“Just like Taylor Swift… my publishing is being put up for my sale without my knowledge.”

In another Instagram Story, West posted a screenshot of a text message with an unnamed person, with West asking, “Can you ask Gee who is selling my publishing,” likely referring to his manager Gee Roberson.

“Fake news,” the person replies. “Of course every publisher wants to pitch there hardest to buy. Smh.”