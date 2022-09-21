Photos of President Buhari at the 77th UN General Assembly meeting while delivering his speech

President Buhari delivered Nigeria’s National Statement at the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York today, September 21.

 

The address given today will be the last in his capacity as Nigeria’s president.

 

He was joined at the meeting by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and others.

 

