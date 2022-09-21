Students to block Abuja airport and Kaduna-Abuja expressway today

Members of the National Association of Nigerian Students have said they will be blocking the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and Kaduna-Abuja Expressway today Wednesday, September 21, as they protest the lingering strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Recall that on Monday, September 19, the aggrieved students also blocked the access roads to both the local and international terminals of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, leaving people stranded.

Reacting to plans by the students to block the Kaduna-Abuja expressway, the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement released said while the state government was not depriving citizens of the right to express discontent, public security and safety must always be the foremost consideration.

The statement read