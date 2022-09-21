Suspected Fulani militias kill 60-year-old woman in Plateau community

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias have killed a 60-year-old woman identified as Laraba Dauda, at Mere village, in Rahoss community, Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

A witness said the incident occurred on Monday, September 19, 2022, when the deceased went to fetch firewood.

“The deceased woman went to fetch firewood yesterday, but was not back home up to late evening hours. The alarm was raised and the villagers went out in search of her, but couldn’t trace her until this morning when we were able to stumble on her corpse in the bushes this morning,” the witness narrated.

“After a vigorous search when there was still heavy dew, we never knew we were almost getting to the spot where the slaughtered woman was laying. We spotted armed Fulani amongst whom is one of the suspects arrested. He threatened to fire at us immediately the dew varnished but we hurriedly took to our heels for escape until the arrival of security agents shortly after the…