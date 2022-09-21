Young woman stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Kaduna

A young woman identified as Bettina Ofodim Abugha was reportedly stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Kaduna State.

Details of the incident are sketchy at the time of filing this report, but it was gathered that the University of Calabar graduate was attacked by robbers on her way home from work last week.

Family members, friends and former coursemates took to Facebook to mourn her.

In his tribute, Obong-Unwana Ubom, a member of the choir she belonged to, said the master’s degree holder “went in search of greener pastures in Kaduna” and was made the manager at her workplace.

“Watch this video and understand why we get vawulent with those who are playing politics with our lives and future. Bettina (the only lady in this video) is dead.. She was stabbed to death. A master’s degree holder who only went in search of greener pastures in Kaduna. I learnt she was made the Manager at her workplace. Bettina was everything. we were always singing her praises…