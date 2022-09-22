20 Boko Haram members who surrendered die of Cholera

A cholera outbreak in Hajj camp where about 12,000 surrenders are currently kept in Maiduguri, Borno state’s capital, has led to the death of about 25 people including 20 surrendered Boko Haram fighters.

Daily Trust reported that seven of these people died on Tuesday September 20, while 14 other causalities were recorded in the Hajj camp on Wednesday September 21.

It was also learnt that health workers with the support of Non-Governmental Organisations and the World Health Organisation are battling to control the fatalities.

A source told the publication;

“At least 20 Boko Haram surrenders have died as a result of cholera outbreak in Hajj and four others died in Bama camp. Also, three reportedly died in the Muna Garage IDP camp. Nearly 1,000 cases have been reported so far, and hundreds are currently receiving treatments in various health centres.”

A top ministry of health staff who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the incidents but…