I am not depressed. I am in a better place

Former Miss Nigeria and housemate on season 7 of Big Brother Naija reality show, Beauty Tukura has spoken up for the first time since her disqualification from the show.

Beauty who is the 43rd Miss Nigeria got qualified from the reality TV show on August 7.

She received a double strike for throwing an object toward Groovy at the Saturday Night Party, thus breaking Biggie’s rule of physical violence. She had earlier received a strike for assaulting another housemate, Ilebaye. With three strikes, she was immediately asked to leave the show.

In a live session with her fans, Beauty stated that she is now in a better place and that she is not depressed. She also stated that she has learnt from her mistakes. She thanked her fans for all the love they showed her after she was disqualified.