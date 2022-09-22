Man arrested after his girlfriend’s lifeless body was found in her apartment in Akwa Ibom

A man named Godwin Essang has been arrested after his girlfriend, identified as Uwakfon Sunday Akpan, was found dead with a broken neck in her apartment in Akwa Ibom State, on Tuesday, September 13.

According to her relative, who is a human rights activist named Levite Akpan, the suspect had called Levite’s mum to inform her that Uwakfon had passed away after complaining of headache. He said Essang claimed he gave Uwakfon paracetamol and left for church only to return to meet her dead.

Levite said his mum doubted the story so she some relatives to Uwakfon’s house where they found her lifeless body with ”wounds all over and her neck broken.”

Levite Akpan, said: “The deceased is my cousin and was making preparations to bring her daughter back home. She had spoken with my mum on how she could assist her daughter to get to a transport bus to take her to Uyo where she stays.

“Uwakfon had made arrangements with a driver that will bring her daughter back to…