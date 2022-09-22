Russia-Ukraine war: Putin won’t win in Ukraine

Russian President, Vladimir Putin will not win the war in Ukraine despite his new order to mobilize thousands of extra troops, transatlantic military alliance, NATO has said.

In an address to Russians on Wednesday, September 21, Putin announced he would call up 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine and backed a plan to annex parts of the country, telling the West he was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

“If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will use all available means to protect our people – this is not a bluff,” Putin said.

Russia possesses “lots of weapons to reply,” Putin added.

Responding to Putin’s threats, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general,

said the Russian leader’s threat to use nuclear weapons was “dangerous and reckless rhetoric.”

Stoltenberg, speaking to Reuters Editor in Chief Alessandra Galloni in New York, said that Russia’s first mobilization since World War Two would escalate the conflict and…