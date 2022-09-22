Villagers fleeing from bandits drown in Abuja

Five persons, comprising four male adults and a housewife, drowned while fleeing from bandits who stormed Chakumi village in Gurdi ward of Abaji area council of Abuja and attempted to kidnap them on Wednesday, September 21.

Daily Trust reports that the village chief of Chakumi, Mohammed Magaji, who confirmed the sad incident, said the bandits stormed the village at about 11 am. Magaji stated that the deceased victims, including a middle-aged house wife were working on the farm, when they sighted the bandits.

He said they rushed to board the canoe in order to escape to neigboring Daku village, but in the process of trying to cross the river Gurara, the boat capsized.

“And even as I am talking to you right now, the corpses of the victims have not been recovered yet as fishermen from Daku and my village are still searching for the corpses” he said.

Magaji, who decried activities of bandits in the area, said farmers could no longer go to their farms over fear of…