Lush Hair Sets The Record Of The Longest Braids With Team Kinky Royale

On Thursday 15th September,2022 the entire BBNaija House was held spell-bound for up to 4 hours when LUSH HAIR the proudly Nigerian hair brand and the official hair sponsor of the show -Season 7 (Level Up) actively engaged the housemates with 5 levels of fun-filled tasks, at the end of which set the unprecedented record of the longest braid in town.

The whole part of arena section had quickly been transformed into bright pink reflecting the disruptive yet royal presence of the brand, all housemates were dressed in gorgeous pink and white track suits and pant which further added colours to the ambience.

Housemates were divided into 3 teams each namely, Team Reinah-Twist, Team Kinky-Royale and Team Wow-Braids who competed against one another to set the record of the longest braid and to win the grand prize of 2 million Naira. Meanwhile, winners of each level equally won the cash price of 250,000 Naira.

Team Rehinah Twist and team Kinky Royale comprised of 5…