Manchester United set new record for highest wage bill in Premier League history at £384.2million

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United return last summer helped see the club set a new record for the highest wage bill in Premier League history according to latest financial figures published by the club.

United on Thursday, September 22 posted their latest financial figures, which also showed the club’s net debt had increased.

Ronaldo is the highest-paid player at Manchester United with reported wages of around £500,000-a-week and following his arrival last season Manchester United have now soared way above other clubs in the EPL as their wage expenditure leapt up to £384.2m, a 19.1 per cent increase on their previous figures, following the big-money signings of Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

United’s wage increased further under new manager Erik tag Hag, who has brought in five new players this summer, including £85.5m winger Antony, £70m midfielder Casimiro and £56.7m centre-back Lisandro Martinez, but a host of big earners including Paul Pogba,…