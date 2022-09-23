Only son allegedly kills his parents in Nnewi (video)

A 21-year-old man identified simply as Chukwudi has killed his mother and father in Nnewi, Anambra state.

The suspect said to be an undergraduate of a university in Anambra, is the only son of the couple, Mr. and Mrs Micheal Ulor, from Nsukka, Enugu State.

The already decomposing corpses were found with machete cuts in their apartment at Mr. Moses Nnodu’s compound, Abubor Nnewichi-Nnewi, close to Orie Agbo Market on Thursday evening, September 22, 2022.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly killed his parents after a heated argument over their refusal to give him money.

It’s suspected that Chukwudi killed his parents three days ago before he fled to an unknown destination.

The corpses were reportedly discovered by neighbours, who started perceiving offensive smell from their bedroom. It was also claimed that Chukwudi is a drug addict and known for taking Mkpurummiri (Methamphetamine)

