Paul Scholes reveals Manchester United were so worried about his drinking habit they called his dad

Manchester United icon, Paul Scholes has revealed he had a very bad drinking habit as a youngster at the club.

Scholes, one of the brightest talents of his generation played more than 700 times for the Red Devils and is regarded as a legend at the club.

His list of accolades includes 11 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues and he was part of the much revered ‘Class of ’92’ that went on to be hugely successful for the club.

However, the he says his drinking habits right at the beginning of his career really concerned the club.

Speaking to former teammate, Gary Neville on The Overlap, Scholes revealed what went on.

Neville: “I remember, you used to go home on the bus from the training ground.”

Scholes: “Three buses.”

Neville: “Three buses was it? On a Friday, you’d have a few pints on the way home before a game on Saturday.”

Scholes: “I know. Crazy, madness.

“Sometimes we’d stay in there until eight or nine at night from half 12,…