Riverdale star, Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother

Former “Riverdale” actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first 14 years, after admitting to murdering his mother and also plotting to assassinate Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The 24-year-old actor was handed the sentence more than six months after he pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge for the March 2020 killing of his mother, Barbara Waite, 64, whom he shot in the back of the head as she played the piano.

Justice Kathleen Ker of British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver who passed the judgement, described the case as tragic, heartbreaking and “life-shattering”.

Pprosecutors had recommended in a sentencing hearing earlier this year that Grantham receive a parole ineligibility up to 18 years. The former actor’s legal team had suggested 12 years as a fair consequence.

With around 30 credits on his resume, Grantham noticeably played Jeffrey Augustine on the fourth season…