84-year-old man arrested for allegedly defiling 8-year-old girl in Ogun

An 84-year-old man Stephen Jack has been arrested by police operatives in Ogun state for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of an eight-year-old girl (name withheld).



A statement released by SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, says the suspect who resides in Okun Owa area of Ijebu Ode was arrested following a report lodged at Obalende divisional headquarters by the father of the victim, who reported that he discovered that his daughter was bleeding from her private part, and when he asked the little girl of the cause, she informed him that the suspect had defiled her.

”Upon the report, the DPO Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami detailed his detectives to the scene, where the randy old man was apprehended. Preliminary investigation revealed that the old man is a known pedophile in the area. The victim has been taken to the General Hospital Ijebu Ode for medical treatment.” Oyeyemi said

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the…