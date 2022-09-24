APC chieftains abducted as bandits attack Kaduna governorship candidate’s entourage

Some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State have been reportedly abducted in an attack along Kaduna-Kachia highway in Kaduna State.

According to Daily Trust, the attack happened on Thursday, September 22, at Tashar Icce, which is some meters from Kujama community in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The team was on its way back from Kafanchan after a political meeting with Christian leaders in Southern Senatorial District.

On the entourage were; the DG Campaign Uba Sani Campaign Organization, Prof Sani Bello, Mainan Zazau, Director of Organization , Engr Namadi, Special Adviser to the Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Maiyaki, Engr Jamilu, Personal Assistant to Senator Uba Sani, other aides and security operatives.

A politician who escaped the attack, described the incident as terrible, saying about five vehicles were affected. He said the bandits opened fire sporadically.

He also said some of thee people in the entourage…