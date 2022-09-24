Armed soldiers go door to door forcing Ukrainians to vote in ‘sham’ referendums(photos/videos)

Ukrainians in occupied regions of the country have reportedly armed soldiers going door-to-door to collect votes for self-styled “referendums” on joining Russia.

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced that four regions of Ukraine will vote to join Russia following heavy losses incurred in the fight against Ukranian forces.

The self-styled referendums, taking place across five days, will allow Russia to claim – illegally – four occupied or partially-occupied regions of Ukraine as their own.

The “annexation” could lead to Russia claiming that its territory is under attack from Western weapons supplied to Ukraine, which could escalate the war further.

However, videos on Friday, September 23, and multiple reports on social media show soldiers escorting electoral officials with ballot boxed to people’s houses for them to vote.

In southern Kherson, Russian military men stood with a ballot box in the middle of the city to collect people’s votes.

The…